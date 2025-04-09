Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Navient from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TD Cowen upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.24. Navient has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.48.
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Analysts predict that Navient will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.
Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.
