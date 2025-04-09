National Bank of Canada FI Sells 402 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 41,194 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,436,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 86.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IGM stock opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $108.73. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.86.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

