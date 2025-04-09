National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,970 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STGW. Boston Partners raised its position in Stagwell by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,333,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 101,318 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,612,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 2,968.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 1,154,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Stagwell by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,123,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 50,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STGW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

Stagwell Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of STGW opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. Stagwell Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 1.32.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

