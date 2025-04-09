National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,498 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Docebo were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Docebo by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Docebo in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

Docebo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $818.31 million, a PE ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

