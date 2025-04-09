National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.51 Million Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSI. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

DSI stock opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $115.78.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

