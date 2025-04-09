National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 74.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,392,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,140,000 after acquiring an additional 594,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 340.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 112,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KN shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Knowles Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:KN opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

