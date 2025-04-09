National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.29 Million Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1,000.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $680.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.57. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

