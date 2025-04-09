National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,461,000 after buying an additional 262,592 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. This trade represents a 4.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.89 per share, with a total value of $25,880.75. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This trade represents a 58.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

