National Bank of Canada FI Buys 4,632 Shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,525,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,082,000 after buying an additional 12,607,854 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,000.

AOR stock opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $52.98 and a 1-year high of $59.77.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

