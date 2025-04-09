National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Down 7.4 %
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03.
The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.
