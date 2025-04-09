National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Holdings in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 66,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $933,000.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZEM opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 million and a P/E ratio of 25.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

About Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from around the world involved in pharmaceutical drugs and supplements used for weight management. OZEM was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.

