National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:BMO FY2025 Earnings

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $11.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.68. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2026 earnings at $12.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$146.85.

BMO stock opened at C$124.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$140.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$135.87. The firm has a market cap of C$90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$109.02 and a 12 month high of C$151.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 3,238 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.87, for a total value of C$482,024.87. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.20%.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

