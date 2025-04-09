N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in N-able were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. FMR LLC grew its position in N-able by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 35,021 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 116.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in N-able by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 253,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in N-able by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,164,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,331,000 after buying an additional 75,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.57. N-able, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

N-able announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of N-able from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, N-able currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

