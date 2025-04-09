Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius began coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.67.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $463.44 on Monday. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $382.04 and a twelve month high of $561.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.59.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.10%.

In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total value of $395,391.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,200.66. The trade was a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,043 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 53,469.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 553,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 552,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $112,741,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 176,308 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,777,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

