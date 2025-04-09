Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $102,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,158,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $493,807,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,174,000 after acquiring an additional 328,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,288,000 after acquiring an additional 101,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $851.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $455.19 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $616.29 and its 200-day moving average is $677.70.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

