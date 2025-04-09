Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Reduced by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $493,807,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after purchasing an additional 328,203 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,795,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 161,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,626,000 after buying an additional 133,838 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR stock opened at $455.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $677.70.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.97%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $851.58.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

