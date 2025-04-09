Monness Crespi & Hardt Has Lowered Expectations for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.48.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.20. PayPal has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

