Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,869 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 9,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 149.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 253,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,819,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,116,000 after purchasing an additional 79,473 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 325.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.37.

About Microchip Technology



Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

