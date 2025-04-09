Metals One (LON:MET1) Shares Down 16.9% – Time to Sell?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20). 306,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 406,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.25).

Metals One Stock Down 19.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.77 million and a PE ratio of -118.88.

About Metals One

Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.

