Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Mesa Laboratories has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $8.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Shares of MLAB opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.55. The firm has a market cap of $571.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 104.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total transaction of $2,602,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,887.67. The trade was a 32.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

