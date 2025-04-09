Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.98 and last traded at $80.53. Approximately 1,458,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,618,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

