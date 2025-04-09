Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Holdings Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,275 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $191,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Medpace by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,387,000 after purchasing an additional 519,186 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 34,497.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 241,827 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $78,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,859,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 275,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,516,000 after acquiring an additional 133,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.30.

Medpace Stock Down 4.4 %

MEDP opened at $277.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.67 and a 200-day moving average of $335.73. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.36 and a 12-month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

