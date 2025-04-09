McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Acquired Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (D-Illinois) recently bought shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in McKesson stock on March 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY IRA” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get McKesson alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/4/2025.

McKesson Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $19.63 on Wednesday, hitting $672.46. 904,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,259. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $636.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $728.32.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,820,952.50. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.