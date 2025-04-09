Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $60.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

