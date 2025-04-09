MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Trading Up 22.6% – Time to Buy?

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 22.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.22. 904,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,912,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MXL. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MXL

MaxLinear Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $952.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. Analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after acquiring an additional 198,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 3,698.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,525,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,256 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $25,659,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,268,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 115,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.