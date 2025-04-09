Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $966,000 Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth about $5,687,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 31.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,030,000 after purchasing an additional 87,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 70,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $75,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,880. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $72,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,150.24. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,994 shares of company stock valued at $731,702 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $695.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

