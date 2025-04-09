Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 59.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 217,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 81,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,536 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 39,015 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2,432.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen acquired 19,800 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,001,348.80. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $201,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,704. This represents a 238.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $736.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.54. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.14. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.