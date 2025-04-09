Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE CSTM opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.65. Constellium SE has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $22.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

