Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in shares of FMC by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in FMC by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 227,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 39,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,602,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of FMC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE FMC opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

