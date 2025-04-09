Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $22,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $236.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.67.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

