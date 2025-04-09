Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 9,495 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 107,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 425.2% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,768,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,074 shares during the last quarter. Straightline Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $3,853,399.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,401.36. The trade was a 62.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,143,466.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,199.90. This represents a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock worth $23,426,451. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $175.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.33%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.