Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Position Increased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Markel Group by 1,501.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,899,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $8,009,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Markel Group stock opened at $1,671.77 on Wednesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,417.65 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,860.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,740.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,702.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Markel Group

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,446,902.40. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952 over the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.