Mark Buller Sells 10,500 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) Director Mark Buller sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $123,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,265.68. The trade was a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of LOCO opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.35. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $14.25.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Quarry LP raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOCO. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on El Pollo Loco

About El Pollo Loco

(Get Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.