MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $60.55 and a 12 month high of $123.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

