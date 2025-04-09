Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,341 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $473,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,842,954,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $314,435,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,603,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,730,000 after purchasing an additional 976,823 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42,529.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 846,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $208,843,000 after purchasing an additional 844,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.74.

LOW opened at $210.36 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.58 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

