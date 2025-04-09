Loop Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLAY. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $618.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $64.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,845,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,249,000 after buying an additional 135,095 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 476,662 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,768.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,146,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,890 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 727,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,235,000 after acquiring an additional 85,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 567,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 323,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

