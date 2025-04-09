LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 170.40 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 170.46 ($2.18), with a volume of 11987472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.40 ($2.31).

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 183.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 187.54.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 100 REIT that owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers demands and delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. As a real estate owner, we look to help occupiers, communities and stakeholders grow, thrive and revitalise in an evolving and complex world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.