Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 257.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 237.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 604.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,218.48. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 5.0 %

LBRT stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

