Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LXEO shares. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics
Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.52. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lexeo Therapeutics
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.
