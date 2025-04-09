Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LXEO shares. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,339,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 576,059 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $11,307,000. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 858,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 379,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.52. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

