Legal & General Group Plc Sells 650,605 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,737,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,605 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $268,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $52,087.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,968.75. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,756,878.10. The trade was a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,589 shares of company stock valued at $82,405,796. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. BTIG Research upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Snowflake from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.84.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

