Legal & General Group Plc Sells 435,516 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,619,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435,516 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $280,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,045,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,377,961,000 after purchasing an additional 290,937 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,409,000 after buying an additional 59,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,240,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,826,000 after buying an additional 165,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $724,720,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,268,000 after acquiring an additional 826,287 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.40.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.9 %

DFS opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.26 and its 200-day moving average is $171.35. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $119.31 and a 1-year high of $205.76.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.