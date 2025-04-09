Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,873,872 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,495,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,873,872 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $309,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 299,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 157,561 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 145,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 66,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 414,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 25,701 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 6.2 %

HPE stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

