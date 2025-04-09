Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,075,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73,189 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $234,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.71.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

