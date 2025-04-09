Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,671,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,218,199 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $296,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $451,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,146 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,390.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,072 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $611,682,000 after acquiring an additional 632,328 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.05.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FIS opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.41.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

