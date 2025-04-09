Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,866,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732,025 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $265,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. This represents a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,127.67. This trade represents a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.70 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

