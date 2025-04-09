Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.
