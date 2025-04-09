Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1357 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.67%.

Featured Articles

