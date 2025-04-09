Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,228 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIF. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IIF opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

