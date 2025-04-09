Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $150,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 46,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.0513 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%.

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust news, insider Cynthia Frost sold 15,000 shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $159,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.