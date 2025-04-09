Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $142,000 in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,856 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

