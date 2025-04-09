Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $198,000 Stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,460 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 88.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 631.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 39,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

